Is anyone looking for some good books to enjoy with your kids during these trying times? On your next stroll around the neighborhood, check out some of the “Little Bee” books in the Free Little Library boxes found throughout Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties.
The Be SMART team has added several books to these boxes that also share valuable information about ways to keep our kids safe from gun violence.
Each year in the United States, nearly 260 children aged 17 and under gain access to a firearm and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. Nearly 600 more die by suicide with a gun each year.
Be SMART is a straightforward, easy approach to helping protect our children.
When we are being SMART, we:
Secure all guns in your homes and vehicles.
Model responsible behavior around guns.
Ask about unsecured guns in other homes.
Recognize the role of guns in suicide.
Tell your peers to Be SMART.
Check out some books with your little ones!
Let’s make safe gun storage part of the conversation. Let’s destigmatize asking about guns. We talk about car seats, booster seats, water safety and allergies. If 4.6 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked, we need to be talking about guns and safe storage, too.
We are living in challenging times. Let’s increase our children’s safety by committing to safe gun storage!
Susan Harper
Huntington