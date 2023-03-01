If West Virginians learned one thing from the 2014 Charleston water crisis, is was that when West Virginia American Water Company says everything is fine, it’s time to start worrying and switch to bottled water.
Much like the 2014 crisis, which saw half a million people in West Virginia facing water that looked vaguely purple and tasted like licorice, the trail derailment and subsequent massive chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, in February caused West Virginia American Water to say that everything was fine here in Huntington and the situation was under control, not to worry.
I’m just a tad skeptical when WVAWC says it’s going to start pulling water out of the Guyandotte River for us to drink (which in itself is a disturbing thought), only to find out that the alternate inlet is nothing more than a bunch of really large hoses hurridly pieced together. Were those hoses already on hand or did the water company have to rush them in? And then we learn, belatedly, that the alternate inlet won’t work because the Guyandotte is in flood stage. During a period of heavy rains. Imagine that.
And where is the “toxic plume” in the Ohio River, exactly? That depends on which news source you choose to consult. There never seems to be a consistent answer from day to day or even hour to hour.
Huntington is a large enough city that it needs to have permanent alternate water inlets constructed and ready to go. Why doesn’t it? Or is everything “fine” with that, too?
