I have been fortunate to spend my winters in Florida for the last 12 years, especially during this pandemic since I have been in a state that did not shut down everything. Instead Gov. DeSantis used common sense and the science to reopen this state.
I’m 82 years old, but I was able to go to the grocery stores, drug stores, restaurants, walk on the beach, play golf, ride my bicycle, walk in my neighborhood and where appropriate wear a mask and social distance. I haven’t felt like I have been in prison like most everyone up north under the strict lockdowns of mostly Democratic governors who seem to believe they need to show how much power they have and who made some very bad decisions which killed thousands and caused more thousands to die because they could not receive medical care for serious medical problems other than the coronavirus.
Now the fake news media is editing their stories to try to make it sound like Gov. DeSantis has done some things wrong because he is scaring them to death that he is a leading candidate for president and heads and shoulders above anyone in the Democratic Party because they are leading an internal revolution to completely change our country by calling anyone that opposes them as a racist. I do not believe that our country is racist. I do believe that the Democrats have been the most racist people in this country since the Civil War.
I feel that all the people trying to emigrate to our country from Central America, that if the far left socialists get their way for the next two years, will be living under the same governments as where they had just left.
God save the USA.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington