There have been several newscasts lately and newspaper articles regarding reduced lake levels at Summersville Lake and the effects of those reductions on the marina rentals and boat owners. Although it is accurate that Summersville Lake was authorized, constructed and is operated for flood control as its primary purpose and that recreation is a secondary purpose, the reductions in lake level aren’t connected to either of those purposes.
As part of the water quality certification of Corps of Engineers reservoirs by the resident state’s water control office, in this case the State of West Virginia Water Management Division of WVDEP, there are interagency agreements regarding the amount of water that must be released seasonally downstream to support aquatic life, community water supplies, downstream water quality targets, and other project purposes. Only in the most extreme circumstances can those required releases be modified. Therefore, due to a lack of rainfall in the Gauley River basin above Summersville Lake and the need to maintain downstream flows per the agreement with the state, the conservation pool (summer pool) is slowly drawn down to maintain those downstream releases.
Normally, the Summersville Lake summer pool isn’t drawn down until after Labor Day to support whitewater rafting and to increase storage capacity for higher spring inflows from the Gauley River basin.
