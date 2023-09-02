Recently, the first ten prescription drugs in Part D that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have selected for lower prices through Medicare negotiations were announced. And, for my father, those lower prices can’t get here fast enough.
You see, Dad has COPD. He also was recently diagnosed with blood clots, a known potential side effect of having had COVID-19.
Each month, Dad pays around $300 for his Medicare Part D plus Medigold. Two of his inhalers, Flovent and Incruse, cost him roughly $200 more per month. And, with this recent diagnosis, he had to find another $136 to pay for his Eliquis blood thinner. I paid for it this month to keep him from having to put it on a credit card, aka taking on debt to pay for his medication.
Making ends meet with rising property taxes, utilities and the cost of groceries has been very difficult for anyone on a fixed income. Many can’t make it work. Medical debt remains a leading cause of bankruptcies in the U.S. And those on Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance are habitually denied and delayed their care claims in order to pad corporate profits, to the tune of $260 billion.
This major milestone moves us closer to making medicines more affordable for the 5 million to 7 million Medicare patients struggling to make ends meet. Expected savings over the next decade are over $98 billion.
This means people like my father can finally have some hope that the medicine he needs will be affordable rather than having to skip doses, ration medicine or go into debt to buy prescriptions.
However, several drug companies are suing our government. They want to keep price gouging our people, instead of planning on long-term reasonable profits.
CMS will have to move forward aggressively to negotiate fair drug prices patients can afford, patients like my father.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.