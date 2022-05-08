The Democrats are in disarray over Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for $48 billion. Musk says Twitter it will be a source of free speech. Twitter has been a source of curtailing free speech. It has mainly censored conservatives, former President Trump being the most prominent person taken off Twitter. In contrast, Iran’s leader, who spouts his hatred of America and Israel even threatening to wipe their countries from existence, is still on Twitter.
For four years, the Democrats have used Twitter to spread a false Trump-Russia collusion. Before the last election, information regarding the Hunter Biden laptop, which has been validated as factual, was not allowed to be acknowledged on Twitter. It was called just a source of misinformation. According to polls, if the Democrats had known about the Hunter Biden laptop and its incriminating evidence, Biden would not have been elected president.
The Biden administration is so frightened of the truth not being censored on Twitter that he is appointing a disinformation czar. Under this “Minister of Truth” czar, crimes of disinformation are anything that the Democratic left disagrees with. The new czar, Nina Jankowicz, has a history of spreading disinformation herself, especially saying that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.
I would suggest that if Biden’s disinformation czar needs advice on where to start, she needs look no further than Biden and his cabinet. Or because of her past disinformation, she could look in a mirror.
It is obvious that Biden needs to appoint Dr. Fauci as a mental health disinformation czar to treat the deranged left who are losing their minds over the threat of Elon Musk using Twitter as a source of free speech.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.