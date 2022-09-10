On Sept. 1 in Philadelphia, President Biden gave a fiery speech on the “soul of the nation” and referred to Trump and his MAGA supporters as “semi-fascists.” I know, it’s easy to bandy about labels like fascism, socialism, liberalism, communism, etc., often without knowledge of their meanings — just buzz words to create a reaction.
Fascism is a political philosophy associated with an authoritarian government, extreme nationalism and restrictions on individual freedoms, and militarism, enshrined in the platform of the “Partitio Nazionale Fascista,” Mussolini’s party that held power between 1922 and 1943. Sound familiar to some? The Trump presidency and legacy? America first, religious and ethnic minorities targeted, immigrants trashed, voting rights restricted and so on. Militarism not an option in our country. Benito would be proud of Donald. A tragic period for Italy, and a sad one for the USA in 2017-2021. Like Italy, we still live with the dregs and the stench, thanks to politicians in Rome and Washington, D.C., who care more about themselves than the democratic republics they represent. “Una vergogna da piangere!” A crying shame.
Joe Biden called a duck a duck. And it was about time. Our democracy is indeed threatened from within.
