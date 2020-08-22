There has been a controversy recently regarding the use of mail-in ballots during the upcoming general election in November. This is scary and should not be be allowed in its present form.
Absentee ballots are OK if you are going to be out of town, but not mail-ins. Mail-in ballots have a stipulation that if you mark a candidate and then change your mind, you can simply X out that selection and check another one. What’s to prevent someone else from changing your mind? Mail-ins would be OK if that stipulation were removed and replaced with a warning that any corrections or erasures will render it invalid and it will be rejected.
Don’t allow anyone to steal your vote. Too many people have died to give us this sacred right. If you can muster up enough strength to go to the grocery store, you can surely don a mask long enough to go to the polls and vote in person.
Besides, I betcha this virus will disappear around the middle of November.
S.J. Cutler
Huntington