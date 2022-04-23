The Biden Administration’s bungling of foreign and domestic policy and colluding with Russia on energy dependence has brought about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The problems with Russia’s aggression and our problems with inflation and lack of cheap energy will not be solved until we go back to the Trump policy of maximum energy production.
I think that most people support green energy, but it must be in free competition with fossil fuels and natural gas. Green energy is an ideological crusade by the Democratic left to radically alter society and destroy our fossil fuels. Biden’s war on fossil fuels has driven domestic production down, and gasoline prices are going to record high prices. Biden begged OPEC — a foreign oil cartel — to produce more oil, which will result in the same emissions as domestically produced oil. Biden approved Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. He pressured Ukraine President Zelensky to accept Russian oil dominance over his own country.
The Ukrainian invasion by Russia is a result of dependence on energy from Russia by our NATO allies and upon Biden’s foreign policy debacles (such as the recent Afghanistan incident which abandoned citizens and allies to invading forces). Biden’s sanctions do nothing to increase our oil production or reserves. This means ours and NATO’s money for Russian oil will continue to finance Russia’s war machine.
Biden needs to take to heart the comment from a former vice-presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, “Drill, baby, drill”.
