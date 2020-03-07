This is in reference to a letter that Kevin Giompalo wrote. His suggestions were spot on. You see, I as well as my family were very fortunate when they built the Huntington Mall, but in hindsight it was a very big blow to the city of Huntington. Now, looking back, I still giggle that the bigwigs in Huntington once this was proposed said, “Build that as far away from Huntington as possible.” I believe that was the running joke. Well, the joke’s on you, Huntington. Now there are a bunch of tax dollars that now have to go through the richest little city in West Virginia — Barboursville.
But alas, there is nothing we can do about it now but dream, I suppose. I am very happy that the city of Huntington did create Pullman Square as well as the hotels and businesses that surround it, kudos for that.
I do hope for more growth in Huntington since now I reside here.
John Dyer
Huntington