This is in reference to a letter that Kevin Giompalo wrote. His suggestions were spot on. You see, I as well as my family were very fortunate when they built the Huntington Mall, but in hindsight it was a very big blow to the city of Huntington. Now, looking back, I still giggle that the bigwigs in Huntington once this was proposed said, “Build that as far away from Huntington as possible.” I believe that was the running joke. Well, the joke’s on you, Huntington. Now there are a bunch of tax dollars that now have to go through the richest little city in West Virginia — Barboursville.

But alas, there is nothing we can do about it now but dream, I suppose. I am very happy that the city of Huntington did create Pullman Square as well as the hotels and businesses that surround it, kudos for that.

I do hope for more growth in Huntington since now I reside here.

John Dyer

Huntington

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.