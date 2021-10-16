October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the intent of my letter is to point out that mammograms, although critical in the treatment of breast cancer, are not all inclusive.
My wife died seven years ago this Halloween from metastatic breast cancer. She had a mastectomy in 1995 and had chemo and radiation therapies. She subsequently took anti-cancer drugs for five years and also had yearly mammograms and followed all of her doctor’s recommendations without fail.
She was ultimately declared cancer-free in 2003 but continued to have yearly mammograms. She caught what we thought was a cold in late 2013 but tests showed that the cancer had returned virtually everywhere but not in her remaining breast (the subject of all of those mammograms). She resumed both chemo and radiation therapies but died less than a year after the second diagnosis. Obviously, the mammograms did not provide any warning that the cancer had returned. I don’t know what the answer is, but I caution every women diagnosed with breast cancer not to rely only on mammograms. Talk to your doctor about other possible screenings.
One more thing. My mother died of lung cancer (very heavy smoker) and both my wife and stepdaughter (Lois’ daughter from a previous marriage) both died of metastatic breast cancer; Sharon died one week to the day after her 46th birthday. If you are the parents of a daughter whose mother has breast cancer, insist that she have regular cancer checkups. Don’t take any chances.
