This is to the man who hit the two dogs on Route 2 at 40th Street on Nov. 10 right before dark, right in front of the water company. I heard you pull over and yell at someone, “What did I hit?” A woman yelled back to you that it was dogs. You just drove off, not even going back to see. It could have been a person walking their dog.
Well, I just want you to know that you killed the little black one, but the big white one wasn’t dead. My neighbor, who is disabled, and I got them off the road and called 911.
They paged animal control, who came and got them. The dog who was still alive probably has internal injuries and needed medical care if he made it.
And by the way, you left part of your car on the road. You must have been flying. How can you live with yourself?
Sheila Clark
Huntington
Barboursville full of arts activities
Barboursville with its food palaces, festivals, parades and entertainment comes close to rivaling Branson.
There is varied entertainment at the American Legion and Senior Center.
Gayle Riggs has dance classes in the American Legion Ballroom on Thursdays and a monthly dance there.
The senior center has many activities like dinners, classes, community gatherings and shows like the Last Chance Band and Keith Ellison.
Dick Newman has a monthly dance at the Community Center.
Route 60 Music Co. has weekly shows with guest artists and the 1937 Flood.
Larry and Mary Stephens have bluegrass shows at the 4-H Camp.
Various talent performs at the assisted living facilities.
There is a lot happening in Barboursville.
Dick Newman
Huntington
Marathon’s timing was inconvenient
I would like to know who planned the route for the marathon run on Sunday, Nov. 3. Why did it have to close so many main avenues and streets from the West End of Huntington to the East End of the city? It took me twice the time to get to church as it usually does. I had to change my route at least three times, and each time I found the road blocked. Why do these races have to be run on Sunday mornings when people are trying to get to church? Why not on Sunday afternoons or Saturday? It was an inconvenience, to say the least.
Roberta Ackerman
Huntington
Family thankful for thoughtful gesture
On the afternoon of Monday, July 22, my family buried my mother. Rain drizzled as the funeral procession made its way along Route 60 from Kenova. In the vicinity of United Bank in Ceredo, a young man in his 20s was walking along the sidewalk. As the procession passed he stopped, put his hand over his heart and stood respectfully in the rain as the procession passed.
This thoughtful, once common gesture was striking because it is so uncommon today. We are very grateful to him for such a kind gesture to total strangers. If you read this letter, thank you.
Todd Ryan
Albuquerque, N.M.