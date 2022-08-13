Another nearly half trillion dollars in federal spending. Promises made that taxes won’t increase on families earning under $400,000, but what, then, is the purpose to dramatically increase the size of the IRS? To routinely target and audit taxpayers who earn under $400,000 annually? Those who can’t afford the cost to fight the IRS, unlike the wealthiest individuals and profitable corporations?
And Sen. Joe Manchin, while approving this omnibus spending bill for which ends many West Virginians object in exchange for providing the natural gas industry a big Band-Aid, you have agreed to massive additional debt that will likely plague American taxpayers for generations to come.
January 2023 can’t arrive soon enough. It’s past time Congress stops its crusade of reckless spending.
