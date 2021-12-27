As a former resident of Athens, Ohio, I spent plenty of time in and near West Virginia. I remember seeing the creeks run yellow with the sulfur from coal. I remember attending the Millfield mine disaster to commemorate those killed and to see that the mine was still burning years later.
The dying coal industry is no good for anyone except for Joe Manchin. He makes tens of thousands of dollars in income from the coal industry. He’s interested in protecting his pockets, not providing clean, safe, well-paying jobs in clean energy for the people of West Virginia. He’s more interested in supporting his wealthy friends in West Virginia, not in providing much-needed education and healthcare for the people of West Virginia.
His vote against Build Back Better will cause irreparable damage not only to West Virginia but to the United States and the world at large.
