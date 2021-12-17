Every 10 years, the two parties create new congressional maps by redistricting. This is a process known as gerrymandering, and both parties are guilty of this. According to the Oxford dictionary, gerrymandering is the manipulation of an electoral constituency to favor one party or class. Our government is gerrymandering as we speak.
This letter is in response to an article of Nov. 26, 2021, because there is a lawsuit being written up in the Ohio Supreme Court by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) on behalf of a group of Ohio voters. The NDRC is suing the Ohio GOP over the new congressional map because the new map would lean 12-3 in favor of the GOP when the actual map is 6-3. What this does is mute the black vote. However, both parties are guilty of redistricting in the past. The Democrats have redistricted Illinois in the 2022 district map in favor of the Democrats.
There is a new bill created by West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin known as the Freedom to Vote Act that would put an end to gerrymandering. I urge my fellow West Virginians to call our senators Manchin and Capito to vote yes for the Freedom to Vote Act, which would secure our elections, get dark money out of politics, and end gerrymandering.
