As the League of Women Voters says, “It should be easier, not harder, to vote.” The For the People Act improves access to voting with reforms like same-day registration and automatic voter registration. The For the People Act will protect our freedom to vote by making sure that voting options are equally accessible across all 50 states, making sure our voices are heard.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans support the For the People Act across party lines: a majority of Republican (56%), independent (68%), and Democratic voters (77%). Recent polling indicates that the For the People Act is extremely popular in West Virginia –– with a majority of West Virginia voters supporting the bill, including a significant number of Republicans.

Sen. Robert Byrd was a staunch defender of the Constitution. On several occasions Sen. Byrd led revisions of and exemptions to the Senate filibuster rules. He believed revising the filibuster rule when abuses or circumstances called for it was good for the country and for West Virginia, the state he loved.

Sen. Joe Manchin can honor Senator Byrd’s legacy by completing Byrd’s work for campaign finance reform. Let’s urge Manchin to support revising the filibuster, greatly abused in recent years, to pass S. 1. since Senate Republicans have no interest in compromising to pass needed voting rights reform. Create an exemption to the filibuster rules so S. 1, vital to repairing our democracy, can become law.

Frank Fox

Asheville, N.C.

