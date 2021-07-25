Three cheers for Joe Manchin. Manchin is in the unique position of stopping a large portion of the Democrats’ socialist agendas.
The Democrats have a plan to create a one-party socialist country. They have started with a voting bill pushed through the House of Representatives. This bill does not require photo identification to vote. This will enable political mayors of big cities to come up with the votes that they need in elections. Senator Manchin says that he will not vote for this bill. Senator Manchin says that he will not vote to stack the Supreme Court, and he will not support a corporate tax rate of 28%.
The Democrats’ sinister plan to create a one-party socialist state includes a politicized press, which they already have. One example, when Hunter Biden’s hard drive was discovered showing President Biden’s involvement in his son’s million-dollar deal with foreign countries, a survey showed that 15% of voters who voted for Biden would have not voted for him had they known these facts. The press then ignored the existence of the hard drive.
The Democrats need to eliminate the filibuster to get their socialist laws enacted. Next they stack the Supreme Court with socialist judges to legalize these laws. Then the Democrats tax the rich until their wealth is gone and then they go for the middle class. Soon there is only the poor class, dependent on the government, and a rich class made up of the government and their cronies.
Since the Senate is evenly divided, Democrat Senator Manchin voting with the Senate Republicans can stop the Democrat’s socialist agenda. Senator Manchin can save the United States from a terrible future.
