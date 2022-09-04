The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Joe Manchin gave in to Joe Biden’s socialist agenda. The inflation reduction bill raises corporation taxes to pay for Biden’s green energy deal. According to experts, it will tamp down prices 0.1% in five years. Even though Medicare negotiates prescription prices, most of them won’t go into effect until 2025. If Medicare pays for prescriptions like they do for my doctor and hospital bills, the drug companies will go bankrupt.

There are government giveaways, including $8,000 for an electric heat pump, $1,750 for an electric water heater and $840 for an electric stove. You get 30% savings for installing solar panels that in all probability come from China. If you buy an electric car, you receive $7,500. This does nothing to help the working poor or do anything to curb the price of gas, food and other goods.

