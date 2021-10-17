Is Joe Manchin selling out West Virginians? I think so. Everything in the Build Back Better plan that President Biden and a majority of Democrats support is a huge benefit to our state, even more than the infrastructure bill. For example, the child care legislation is more needed in our state than many other states since we have a very high rate of child poverty. Child poverty is long-term and pervasive. We know from studies that aid to children gives them a developmental edge. It abolishes hunger, but its effect on a child’s life leads to higher educational attainment, reduced likelihood of being arrested, and higher life earnings.
Moreover, free community college is critically important to young people in our state since given our high poverty few can afford a four-year college experience. The offerings in our community college will lead to better jobs and higher earnings, which is important to the individual and to the state.
For the elderly, of which we have an abundant number who are on Medicare, the expansion of hearing aids and dental work would be a blessing, since the expense of these two items adds considerably to the family budget.
And finally, inexpensive child care will add to the development of socialization skills and also allow women to work outside the home and bring in much-needed revenue for families.
If both the Build Back Better bill and the infrastructure bill pass, they will create a renaissance in our economy and in the lives of West Virginians. Given our history of exploitation, we richly deserve it. If Joe Manchin fails to support these measures, he should not receive our votes in the future because he has sold out the people of our state. And he is very close to doing just that.
