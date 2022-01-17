In truth I would like to see the president’s Build Back Better plan passed into law. I am angry that Sen. Joe Manchin is standing in the way.
I am keenly aware that Manchin and his family are heavily invested in, and generously financed by, the fossil fuel industry to the tune of something like $7 million. He says that his refusal to vote for the legislation is due to inflation and its impact on the national debt. These are handy issues to hide behind, but his true goal is to block the plan’s efforts to curb fossil fuel use (killing his cash cow).
If he was a statesman, he would do all he could to stop global warming. Instead, he is standing by watching the planet become less and less hospitable to all life. He is part of an industry that for generations has knowingly sabotaged the development of alternative forms of energy and has spent billions of dollars doing so.
The simple truth is that fossil fuels have to go. Despite Manchin they will go. Tell him to get out of the way. Tell him you you want a future in the alternative energy industry. Instead of burning coal, tell him to help turn West Virginia into an alternative energy state with safe, well-paying jobs for you and your kids. If he ignores you, vote him out of office.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.