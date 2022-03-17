In West Virginia, we work hard to provide for our families and take care of one another during trying times. However, our communities are still struggling to make ends meet because our politicians are working for their big money donors and not us. Our politicians need to prioritize the hard-working West Virginians and to create better jobs and tax credits to help West Virginian families thrive. Right now, Sen. Joe Manchin is blocking the passage of legislation that would bring a historic investment to West Virginia. It is time to invest in West Virginians’ health care, education, bridges, roads and broadband.
Savannah Myers
Huntington
Joe Manchin is Democrats’ best hope for a political future
As Mr. Biden’s popularity has taken a nosedive, he couldn’t care less, but don’t think that hasn’t been noticed by the Democratic Party. Problem is, they can’t ease him into his retirement mansion until they have a viable replacement. Surely not Harris or Pelosi. So, who? Remove your blinders, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia is the last man standing. He is respected by thinking people in both parties. Best of all, he has shown he won’t be bought by any political party; ask Joe Biden.
The Democrats’ rubber stamp policy to pass all their bills is for fools. Their acceptance of socialism has been a complete disaster for them and this country. If the Democratic Party doesn’t make an immediate, radical course change, I believe they are soon to be roadkill. Joe Manchin may save them.
Just so you know, I’m not a Democrat. I just want the best people in politics to help guide America, and the worst, begone!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.