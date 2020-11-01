The three presidents Joe Manchin chose to support his opinion on the Supreme Court vote need a little context. John Quincy Adams did not have control of the Senate, so his nominee if he chose one probably would not have passed. Eisenhower also had this same problem. Lincoln did have the majority in Congress, so his would have passed and did, in one day.
The one fact conveniently missing from all of this is that Congress was not in session when the three vacancies happened in these administrations. Therefore, while these presidents could have nominated justices, the Senate would not have voted because they were on recess at the time these vacancies happened. All three Congresses did not return to session until after each election.
Joe apparently thinks his constituents are too stupid to know or find facts. Shame on Joe for lying to West Virginia. Facts matter. Joe, admit the truth; it is you and your Democrat cronies politicizing the Supreme Court. I expected better of you. You voted for Judge Amy Coney Barrett before because you know she is an amazingly qualified judge. It is hypocritical of you to not vote for her again on those qualifications.
I watched the hearings. It was too bad Democrats were more concerned about politics and not the extraordinary qualifications of the candidate before them. Precedent shows that 14 presidents have nominated 21 justices during an election year. Six lame duck presidents appointed justices before their successors took office. It is disgraceful that you chose to insult your constituents’ intelligence and ignore the data that shows we wanted Judge Amy Coney Barrett nominated to the Supreme Court.
Hope you have no plans to run for Senate again. We will remember this.
Joylynn Balko
Huntington