In keeping with the Christmas season being a time to count one’s blessings, I acknowledge my following gratitude:
Thank you, Joe Manchin, for having the courage of your convictions, for standing strong in the name of the vast majority of the people of West Virginia. For managing to ignore the many slings and arrows cast by factions within your own party. For understanding the slim Democratic majority in the House and the Senate tie resulting from the 2020 election and the January 2021 Senate runoff in Georgia did not constitute a consensus for your party to create and incur multi-trillion dollars in debt that would likely convert this republic to socialism and over-burden the nation’s taxpayers for decades to come.
In the spirit of compromise you agreed to openly negotiate directly with the president and his string-pulling puppeteers. Your every move was scrutinized by unrelenting, spontaneous media coverage. You could have justifiably changed parties given the mounting pressure and vitriolic criticism months ago. Many of us in West Virginia would like to have seen you changed into the well-worn cloth of the GOP, even that of an independent. Yet, you didn’t yield to that likely temptation and haven’t thus far. You have demonstrated true leadership while in the crucible of a generational, seminal legislative debate and for that I am grateful and proud to call myself a lifelong West Virginian.
My Christmas stocking was partly filled with lumps of bituminous coal this year. Serving not as a personal reminder of 2021’s bad behavior, rather, as a symbol West Virginia has yet to be ignored, discarded or forgotten. And, for that saving grace I thank you, Senator Manchin. Here’s to a better, more civil and filled with sensible solutions 2022 to come.
