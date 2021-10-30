It seems not every situation has been afforded proper recognition or consideration by Sen. Joe Manchin (himself a grandparent) who supports the child tax credit (CTC) work requirement. Senator Manchin wields immense influence that should be used to establish sensible legislation that will alleviate poverty for West Virginia’s children. There is clearly a need for more programs to promote anti-poverty initiatives, especially those proposed in H.R.5376, the Build Back Better Act.
According to the 2019 U.S. Census data, more than half of grandparents in West Virginia are primary caregivers to grandchildren under 18 years old, making West Virginia the second in the nation for grandparents raising their grandchildren. This is a responsibility many older West Virginians, who are generally devoted to home and family, are neither financially nor emotionally prepared to take on. I have several family members who have been tasked with this challenge due to parental disability or substance abuse. Many struggle to provide their grandchildren with a middle-class standard of living on the income of a retiree, which can often be markedly less than if they were still working.
Overall, many retirees look forward to the golden years of retirement and have worked toward it their whole adult lives. It is shameful that grandparents in West Virginia must either delay retirement or increase their regular work hours to meet unplanned financial obligations. The income provided by the CTC would help to alleviate this struggle for older West Virginians who have paid their fair share of taxes and have diligently planned for their futures.
Senator Manchin and others in Congress should consider the unique situations that are impacted by the work requirement and support a less restrictive tax credit that will lessen the burden on grandparents who are struggling financially and only seek to provide a better life for their grandchildren.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.