The world is burning. Massive heat waves across the world are leading to droughts, wildfires, floods and other severe catastrophic climatic events. People are dying, incomes vanishing, livestock and crops ruined, etc. Whole communities are gone, and human displacement is leading to social and political instability. It is called “global warming.” Some of it is caused by natural events, some of it by our use of fossil fuels. West Virginia coal is one big factor. Worldwide, there is a move to get more of our energy from renewables, like wind and solar, and less from carbon emissions, the target in the Paris Agreement of 2015.

The USA is a large emitter of carbon (CO2) — less than China and more than India. The top three. President Biden has tried to get our country back in sync with the Paris Accords (which Trump reneged on), part of his platform when elected.

