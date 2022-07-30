The world is burning. Massive heat waves across the world are leading to droughts, wildfires, floods and other severe catastrophic climatic events. People are dying, incomes vanishing, livestock and crops ruined, etc. Whole communities are gone, and human displacement is leading to social and political instability. It is called “global warming.” Some of it is caused by natural events, some of it by our use of fossil fuels. West Virginia coal is one big factor. Worldwide, there is a move to get more of our energy from renewables, like wind and solar, and less from carbon emissions, the target in the Paris Agreement of 2015.
The USA is a large emitter of carbon (CO2) — less than China and more than India. The top three. President Biden has tried to get our country back in sync with the Paris Accords (which Trump reneged on), part of his platform when elected.
One big obstacle: our Sen. Joe Manchin. To him I would say, forget coal and do more to diversify our state economy, including helping our coal miners and their families transition into other jobs. Coal was a boon in the past, most profits going to out-of-state companies. (Only some 12,000 work in coal mines today in West Virginia.) Today, black lung disease on the rise, an “emasculated” regulatory authority to keep mines safe in West Virginia, impoverished communities, with few alternatives to make a living.
West Virginia is blessed with natural beauty, fine universities and being close to large population centers. For starters, think tourism and attracting innovative companies in renewable energy, high technology, services industries, etc. We always have our pepperoni rolls!
Thank you, Joe, for putting your own financial interests before the people of West Virginia, and for your lack of vision of what our wild and wonderful state can achieve.
Personal profits before people. Politics never changes.
