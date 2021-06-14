Sen. Joe Manchin has stated that he is against reforming the filibuster for two reasons. First, laws are best passed by bipartisan vote, and second, if one party overrides a filibuster when in power another party will also do it when they gain power.
There are three arguments against this reasoning.
There will be no bipartisan Biden laws passed in this Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell will block all legislation that significantly advances President Biden’s agenda. He has said so.
If Republicans gain a Senate majority, they would override a filibuster for something of importance to them whether Democrats do so now or not. In 2017, McConnell and the Republicans overrode a Democratic filibuster to confirm Neil Gorsuch as a Supreme Court justice. They overrode the filibuster before, and they would do so again.
Sometimes a bill is of such compelling importance, overriding a filibuster to pass it is worth it. President Biden’s jobs and families plans are a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transformationally uplift working class Americans. The For the People voting rights act can literally save our democracy. Republicans will filibuster both of them. Democrats should override these Republican filibusters.
Republicans nowadays are fighting with brass knuckles. Democrats are fighting with kid gloves.
Arthur Pitchenik
Miami, Fla.