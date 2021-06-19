Manchin must act to protect our democracy
Recently, Sen. Joe Manchin stated that he would be voting “no” on the For the People Act (S.1), which is a bill aimed at protecting voting rights, banning partisan gerrymandering, and stopping dark money from buying our elections. Manchin claims that he is choosing to vote no based on the fact that there is little to no Republican support in the Senate. He is making this decision to vote “no” even while 71% of West Virginians support the For the People Act, according to a recent poll from the nonpartisan organization RepresentUs.
Personally, I am in support of the For the People Act because I am a young American who wants my country to maintain its democracy. Voting rights around the country are under attack, as red states are one by one passing crippling voting restrictions. Republicans act as if this is not a partisan power grab designed to benefit only them. Why is protecting our democracy suddenly a political debate?
We need Joe Manchin to step up and support the For the People Act and ensure that all American voters can cast a ballot and be heard. The right of all eligible Americans to cast their vote is essential to preserving the freedoms we value, and Senator Manchin should act to protect by supporting the For the People Act.
Peter Proctor
Huntington