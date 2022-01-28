I am confused on why Sen. Joe Manchin would co-sign on a bill and not vote for it. Please help me understand. The Freedom to Vote Act, now known as the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, was Manchin’s idea. This bill would end voter suppression. Does he want to block multiple Americans’ right and civic duty to vote? Tell me, how is that fair? This bill can fix how our government is run and finally work for the people who Manchin serves. If he doesn’t vote yes, he is muting millions of American voices.
Right now, my fellow West Virginian Un-PAC organizers are hunger striking and putting themselves in harm’s way to get this legislation passed. Manchin can end their hunger strike by simply voting yes to the bill that he co-signed.
Savannah Myers
Huntington
Losing streak says MU needs
a new men’s basketball coach
Dan D’Antoni said he never lost faith in Taevion Kinsey, but after a seven-game losing streak, have the fans lost faith in Dan D’Antoni?
After coaches like Dana Altman, Dwight Freeman, Billy Donovan, Greg White, Donnie Jones and Tom Herrion, should we hang some mistletoe and kiss D’Antoni good-bye and start the new year with a new basketball coach?
Frank Weber
Huntington
Biden’s timing for ending
the filibuster is hypocritical
President Joe Biden says he wants to get rid of the filibuster. The old saying is, if the shoe was on other foot, would Joe Biden want to do away with it if the Republicans held the deciding vote on passing bills? Why didn’t the Democrats try to vote it out when Trump was president?
