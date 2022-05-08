Like many other residents of West Virginia, I am deeply concerned about the illegal drug usage that has plagued our state in recent years and ruined many lives.
But I feel it’s important to point out that opioids aren’t the only problem we have in this area. The marijuana industry’s push to invade our state is equally alarming.
It was recently reported that the MORE Act, a bill that federally legalizes marijuana, was stalled in the U.S. Senate in large part because of Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition. West Virginians should be proud that Sen. Manchin put the health of our kids above the addiction-for-profit interests of the marijuana industry.
Recently, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) issued a consumer protection warning about the rampant sale of dangerous marijuana products being disguised as popular snacks such as Doritos and Oreos.
Sen. Manchin knows kid-friendly products are being pushed by the marijuana industry on West Virginia communities. These products will only become more common with legalization. In fact, this industry is led by individuals who have made a living on exploiting small communities by peddling addictive products. For example, former Purdue Pharma CEO John Stewart co-founded a medical marijuana company.
Sen. Manchin is not the only Democrat opposed to legalization, but he is by far one of the most outspoken. The senator should be commended for his strong display of leadership on this issue. His opposition to legalization is protecting West Virginians and all other Americans from the predatory practices of the pot industry.
