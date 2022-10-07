I will be 87 years old next January. I am the widow of a Korean War veteran. I live on a fixed income. I have talked with Cabell County Commission candidate John Mandt about his support of senior citizens. While serving in the West Virginia Legislature, John Mandt voted to repeal taxes on Social Security. While serving in office, he has stood up for the benefit of seniors many times. John Mandt has been clear in stating that he does not want buildings, parks, monuments or bridges paid for with taxpayer dollars named for him. The citizens paid for these structures, not the politicians. We need Mr. Mandt on the Cabell County Commission. He truly cares, works hard and doesn’t ask for any glory in his efforts. Please remember John Mandt on Nov. 8. Thank you.
