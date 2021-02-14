After reading the story in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 10, I was prompted to make clear my personal feelings concerning the positions Delegate John Mandt Jr., R-Cabell, has apparently taken concerning the LGBTQ+ community and their struggles to overcome discrimination.
Mr. Mandt somehow conflates their battle for recognition with Black History Month and the struggle of blacks for social justice and his “deeply held” religious beliefs.
As a newly elected Huntington City Council member, I feel an obligation to our citizens to consider all of them equal in freedom and opportunity, and although I certainly do not attempt to speak for any of my colleagues, I feel certain that they, as well as Mayor Williams, have a goal to make Huntington the most friendly and welcoming city not only in West Virginia, but in the entire country, and I feel this can only be accomplished by inclusiveness and forward thinking.
Mr. Mandt was actually forced by his previous comments on Facebook to resign his seat in the legislature by his own party. That Facebook chat had been with the disgraced Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, who himself has resigned due to his video of his lawless actions during the riot and the attack on the U.S. Capitol that day.
The two were apparently sharing derogatory slurs about the LGBTQ+ community and others.
Now both of these men claim to be Christian leaders and invoke their faith as a guiding principle in their points of view.
I would remind both of them — Mr. Mandt, who still has the power of office to affect the lives of others in particular — the words attributed to Christ in Matthew Chapter 22 when he was confronted by the sly lawyer sent by the Pharisees to entrap him for blasphemy who asked “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?”
Starting in verse 37 is Christ’s reply:
Jesus said unto him “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and Great Commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love they neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.”
I was taught when I was growing up that God is love.
There is no place for hatred or ridicule of others in this simple statement.
Patrick D. Jones
Huntington