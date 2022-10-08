The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In 1995, as a 23-year-old working in my first sales role, I met John Mandt Jr. As a Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs fan, I was thrilled to meet the man running it. John was kind and respectful in our every interaction. I learned from John then a critical selling piece: Sell what customers want. That lesson served me well.

Throughout the year, I’ve watched John’s consistency. Through the Marshall football stadium debacle and political slings and arrows taken as a West Virginia delegate, John remained consistent. Consistent in his love for Cabell County and desire to see it succeed. If John were only looking out for himself and his business, he could have moved from the location that has served Cabell County consistently since 1932.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you