I was just wondering about some things pertaining to the President Trump impeachment inquiry.
Why did House majority leader Nancy Pelosi say she would not start an impeachment inquiry unless there was major support from both political parties? She started the impeachment inquiry without even one Republican vote.
Why was Rep. Adam Schiff put in charge of this impeachment inquiry? For over two years during the Mueller Russian collusion investigation, Schiff said that he had absolute proof that President Trump was guilty of Russian collusion. When the investigation was over, Mueller had found no collusion by President Trump or anyone in his administration.
Congressman Schiff started the impeachment proceedings by supposedly reading a transcript of President Trump’s July 25th phone call with Ukraine’s president. Schiff created his own version of the phone call manuscript — changing it from one of no quid pro quo to one of false information and lies.
What will happen when the impeachment goes to the Senate floor for a trial? No Republican will vote for impeachment. But what will happen to lying Schiff and others who the Republicans will subpoena to testify? Take for example Joe Biden, who is seen on newsreel bragging about having a Ukraine prosecutor fired — the prosecutor who was looking into the corruption of Hunter Biden and his association with Burisma Holdings. This prosecutor was fired within six hours of Joe Biden’s demand. Otherwise, over a billion dollars in aid would be withheld from Ukraine.
What will happen if, during the Ukraine-Biden questioning as part of the Senate impeachment hearings, it is found that elements of the Ukraine government were colluding with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Committee to stop President Trump from becoming president?
And finally, are the independent and moderate Democrats listening and have they started turning to the President for re-election?
Well, I have quit wondering and I believe this witch trial impeachment inquiry, headed by lying Schiff, will help President Trump win re-election with a great victory.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio