The actions of a certain convicted and time served former vice president/loan officer alone did not bring The First State Bank of Barboursville down the spiral to the threshold of being forced into FDIC receivership and most of its assets being acquired by MVB, based in Fairmont, West Virginia.
Perhaps greed, pride, nepotism, cronyism, lack of institutional control, supervision, mismanagement, nonfeasance, questionable crisis management strategy decisions made at the highest level in order to leverage and intimidate customers who received ill-advised loans, while sometimes treating them as if they, too, were criminals, aggressively pursuing mortgage foreclosures, collections and an incredulous blame- shifting lawsuit, vigorously and at untold legal expense defending customers’ claims, lawsuits, contributed mightily to the precipitous downfall.
I feel for the loyal customers, any naive or misled stockholders, those who were honest and hard working bank employees. RIP what once was a respected, trusted, friendly and service-oriented iconic community bank.
Steve Flesher
Huntington