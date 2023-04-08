“By the way, we don’t say ‘former Marine.’ There’s no such thing. Once a Marine, Always a Marine.’” That was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates while making his case for Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act. He was referring to someone who spoke against the bill who described himself as a “former Marine.”
The Marine motto is “Semper Fidelis,” which means “Always Faithful,” and this is also found in the motto: “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.” If you look up the broader motto for Marines no longer in uniform, it goes like this: “There Are no ex-Marines, only former Marines.” Therefore, the delegate (also a Marine) misrepresented and disparaged the other Marine’s use of the term “former Marine” in order to encourage his listeners to wonder if the other one had ever served in the Marines.
His accusation was meant to undermine his opponent’s legitimacy. This is nothing new. Service members do this quite often. They disagree with someone politically and hope to undermine their case in the eyes of the public by accusing them of never having served. By casting doubt on the service of a West Virginia resident, the delegate dismissed any of the opposition’s concerns, portraying them collectively as inexperienced and thus illegitimate by comparison.
I was that former Marine he referred to. I served four years as an infantryman and know the danger of firearms in the hands of people unattached to institutions that make firearms safety their top priority. I intentionally left out the delegate’s name to concentrate on a broader point about identity politics. We think of the Marines as a brotherhood beyond any of the other armed services. That’s the point of the motto, but how brotherly was the delegate being when he sought to undermine my service for his own political point?
