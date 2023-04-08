The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“By the way, we don’t say ‘former Marine.’ There’s no such thing. Once a Marine, Always a Marine.’” That was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates while making his case for Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act. He was referring to someone who spoke against the bill who described himself as a “former Marine.”

The Marine motto is “Semper Fidelis,” which means “Always Faithful,” and this is also found in the motto: “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.” If you look up the broader motto for Marines no longer in uniform, it goes like this: “There Are no ex-Marines, only former Marines.” Therefore, the delegate (also a Marine) misrepresented and disparaged the other Marine’s use of the term “former Marine” in order to encourage his listeners to wonder if the other one had ever served in the Marines.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you