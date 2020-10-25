I am writing to express my support for Mark Bates as a candidate for the House of Delegates from District 16.
West Virginia’s cities are living in challenging times with problems that our state’s current statutes do not address and often exacerbate. Two that stand out are West Virginia’s tax system, which was designed for an economy we no longer have and does not fully serve our cities so they can provided needed infrastructure and services, and current real estate law, which stymies actions that need to be taken on the city level to provide public safety and reduce crime.
Mark Bates has served on Huntington’s City Council for 12 years and has an excellent grasp of these two issues and many more that face West Virginia’s cities. Because we live in a rural state, our cities become even more important as they provide our citizens significant job opportunities, needed healthcare and cultural and leisure time amenities that complement our natural beauty. Mark has served through difficult times and played leadership roles in solving issues that have come before Council. He has been a strong member of the team led by Mayor Steve Williams that is building a renaissance in Huntington, in spite of challenges.
He is a reasonable and thoughtful human being. He builds consensus — not polarization. He is committed to public service and working with all citizens. His social beliefs are progressive. He is an entrepreneur and understands the needs of small business, which employ most of the workers in this state. A vote for Mark Bates is a vote for someone with the hands-on experience to build success for West Virginia and its cities.
Margaret Mary Layne
Huntington