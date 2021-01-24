In early December, my father, Simon Perry, was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was living in a separate apartment from my mother in an assisted living facility, and the center quickly quarantined him to his room. As his condition declined, I became desperate to find ways to surround him with the words of friends and family, so he would not feel so alone. I reached out to Patricia Proctor, a dear friend and director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy. She put the word out that dad was sick and would appreciate letters. She explained that they could be emailed to me, and I could print them and take them to the center.
When I opened my laptop the next morning, my in box was flooded with letters. As I read each one, I became overwhelmed with emotion. During the darkest of days for my dad, he read the most loving notes from the Marshall community. I have no doubt that you helped him push on and recover. He is now thriving again, and with his 90th birthday past, I am delivering a bound copy of the letters to him. I have always felt like the Marshall community was my family. You helped save my dad, and I will be eternally grateful. We are Marshall.
Kelly Vaziri
New Albany, Ohio