As I read the Dec. 20 Sports section and the Chuck Landon column, I think I know what he is trying to say but he just won’t come out and say it.
I will myself say Marshall plays a very soft schedule. Just because they win eight or 10 games a year doesn’t mean anything to me. What happened to their almighty running game? Stopped cold. The passing game recently hasn’t done anything great.
I wrote an article in Voice of the People when Athletic Director Mike Hamrick hired Doc Holliday as coach that it was a mistake, and I haven’t changed my mind. He doesn’t play his best athletes. I know one he doesn’t and why. To shorten the story, Doc and Hamrick need to go. Especially Doc. What conference could they win? The MAC? No. Southern? Doubtful. They are at a standstill.
Sam Marcum
Kenova
Open your eyes, and help those who need help
It is so hard to believe what is happening here in our country to our brothers and sisters. The whole world is suffering, but I guess we are still not able to imagine it being here. Are you overlooking our pain by denying it is existing, or do you feel the pain of the hungry, homeless, jobless and hopeless tearing at your soul? We have to open our eyes. We have to understand that our leaders do not let their people suffer in such a way. We all have to find a way to help. We all need to love again.
Brenda McKenzie
Huntington