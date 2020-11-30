Jimmy Schroer was the head football athletic trainer at Marshall University in 1970. He was a student of mine at the University of Toledo, where he received his master’s degree while serving as a trainer and instructor. He was an outstanding student. Jim Nice, the Hall of Fame head athletic trainer at the University of Toledo and I wrote strong letters of recommendation for him when he applied for the position at Marshall University. He was excited when hired; it was his first real job. We were proud and pleased.
Sadly, and to the point, Jimmy was the Marshall University football trainer who went down with the plane on Nov. 14, 1970. At the time of the crash, I was at North Carolina State University and Jim called to let me know. It was devastating. This past Saturday, I watched the Marshall University streaming Memorial Service and observed as two members of Jimmy’s family placed a white rose in memoriam. I am a veteran and familiar with grief; the Marshall University memorial ceremony was well done. It was a memorable tribute for such a demanding task and those who perished. Thank you, Marshall University.
Dr. Bill Marley
Souderton, Pa.
Professor Emeritus
College of Health Professions
Marshall University