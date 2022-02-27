As a WVU graduate, perhaps it is not appropriate to say that I have fallen in love with Marshall University. Well, I mean Marshall Health and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Without elaborating, I needed medical care that I could not immediately receive in Charleston, so a friend recommended a specialist at Marshall. My appointment was arranged with a specialist, and I was at his office at 10 a.m. the next day. My doctor was incredibly impressive in every way. He listened, asked questions and put my mind at rest that I was in excellent hands, and I was. The facility was also excellent and every personal contact was a friendly exchange. How joyful this medical experience was for me — this medical experience!
We are fortunate in many ways in West Virginia, and among them is the excellent medical care at Marshall Health and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. This medical center is an outstanding academic system, and I hope that anyone needing care will consider either the Huntington or Teays Valley facilities.
Finally, I have to say, “I am Marshall” from this day forward.
