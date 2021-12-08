I was traveling down 5th Avenue about to turn right at CVS on 20th Street. As I was slowing from a 25 mph roll approaching the turn, a female student with no cell phone or any type of electronic device just walks right out in front of me on 5th Avenue at the corner in the turning lane.
Now nothing makes me more devastated than the loss of a life before it should have passed, but with the tragic death a few weeks ago, shouldn’t students pay more attention? I was in a big SUV and slammed on the brakes immediately and student jumped back fast, but had I been at 35 mph going straight, we would be mourning another loss.
Marshall needs to advise students of elementary street crossing immediately or another is going to be killed. It’s not the drivers or speeding. That was my original thought, but I’ve seen it before and today verified it. Students think 3rd and 5th avenues are small side streets, that cars must stop for them. They are wrong.
Marshall needs to enforce crosswalks. If they can issue a $50 fine for smoking, they can for jaywalking as well. Problem solved.
Ryan Denny
Huntington
Access to public transportation would solve many woes in WV
West Virginia is lacking in public transportation, especially the rural areas and counties. The subject of transportation has been brought up and dominated at the second drug response forum. One of the reasons why it is so hard for West Virginians to combat the opioid crisis is because there is a lack of transportation to treatment facilities. However, getting West Virginians to treatment isn’t the only issue that our fellow West Virginians face. Citizens do not have access to transportation to get to work, doctor’s appointments, voting sites and even the grocery store.
This issue is fixable if the Build Back Better Act and the Freedom to Vote Act are put into law. Build Back Better would provide more job opportunities, such as various transportation and infrastructure jobs, which would mean more transportation. If the Freedom to Vote Act gets passed, then it would provide transportation in rural areas for citizens to practice their voting rights. it would also get big businesses out of our elections, such as major vehicle companies and Big Pharma, and would finally have our government work for us instead of them.
I ask that our senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin vote yes to these two bills so that West Virginia’s transportation issue improves. It’s time to create more jobs for West Virginians and secure our elections.
Savannah Myers
Huntington
After 10 months, Biden still hasn’t done anything right
I think that after 10 months of the Biden administration that they have proven they can’t manage anything. Could someone please tell me of at least one decision that they made has been good for the average men and women of this country? They think that climate change is our biggest emergency, so they are hellbent to eliminate our carbon emissions, but if China, Russia and some others don’t cut theirs, we will be destroying our country because we don’t have enough energy to produce any of our needs to exist.
Our biggest problems are inflation caused by the war on fossil fuels and printing more money. Their big plan is to destroy our economy, divide us and get as many people to depend on the federal government and learn to live under their control and become a socialist country with them and their spokesmen the fake news media in charge. Under a socialist government only they have everything they desire and the rest of us are serfs and bow to all their demands and live in poverty.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington