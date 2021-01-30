The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall’s president and athletic director and board of governors have made a great choice for the new football coach. Doc Holliday, I am sure, is a fine man. But it was time for a change. Congratulations, Mr. Huff, and welcome to Huntington.

Now for another change that is way overdue. Get Marshall back into the MAC. The MAC championship game was on ESPN. You had to search for any Conference USA game. And most were just online. Come on, Marshall. Make one more great change — back into the MAC.

Dave Thompson

Huntington

