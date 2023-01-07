As a historic preservationist, I would love to see Marshall University and/or one of our community colleges start a degree program in historic preservation. To the best of my knowledge, the closest historic preservation degree programs are at the University of Kentucky and the University of Cincinnati. There are none in West Virginia except a cultural resource management certificate program at WVU. We are missing many opportunities to not just save our historic sites but rehabilitate many aging structures and place them back into use. Preserving historic structures is the greenest type of construction because it saves the energy it takes to manufacture, process, and transport new construction materials. Producing energy, especially from fossil fuels, adds to greenhouse gases that create climate change. I personally am willing to help develop such a program. I can be contacted at knnance@comcast.net or 304-412-1601.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.