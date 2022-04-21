Mary Neely best fit for Cabell County Board of Education
I want to take this opportunity to endorse Ms. Mary Neely for the Cabell County Board of Education. I’ve watched Ms. Neely serve our community and our schools my entire life and now my son’s. Ms. Neely has always been a strong and dedicated public servant for 40-plus years. Her commitment is characterized by integrity, compassion and sincere devotion in providing the teachers, children and families of Cabell County with our unparalleled concepts for a well-rounded education.
I feel that we are all made fortunate to have someone of her caliber and bearing as a positive role model for educators and students alike. I would like to encourage you all to please support Ms. Neely with your vote this coming May 10.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.