On July 4, there was another senseless act of gun violence against innocent Americans in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. The police were there to protect and serve, but still innocent people have either died, were injured or were traumatized for many years to come.
The question that I propose to our legislative branch of our government is why the laws have not been changed that might help stop these senseless acts of violence. The legislative branch should have the power to create enhanced automatic death penalty laws for any person committing such heinous acts of violence. I am not suggesting that there should be no trial or judge or jury but simply a change in how these persons are sentenced if convicted. I understand the argument of mental illness and its role in such acts, but simply put, there is no fear in these persons of their own imminent death for committing such acts against humanity.
Today I ask our lawmakers the question: You each have sworn the oath to support and defend the Constitution of The United States of America against all enemies both foreign and domestic, and the underlying basis for our constitution is to protect its citizens, so what are you waiting for in regard to creating enhanced death penalty laws?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.