I have been friends with Mike McCarthy since grade school — over 58 years. Our relationship is still strong today because of his honesty and dependability. I see this not only in our friendship but with everyone in his everyday experiences. These traits have always shown through in his previous careers in the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Parole Board. As a magistrate, Mike continues to serve the people of West Virginia, namely Cabell County, with the utmost professionalism and uses his decision-making skills that he has used for nearly 40 years in the criminal justice system.

Please vote to reelect Mike McCarthy magistrate.

Bobby Moss

Huntington

Agree? Disagree? Respond to this Letter to the Editor here: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/site/forms/online_services/letter_editor/

