In January, when the Republicans were having vote after vote to select a new House Speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, whose party lost control in the 2022 election, the leftists writers and politicians were ridiculing the Republicans, saying that they were too radical to select a speaker. A regular writer to The Herald-Dispatch Voice of the People even accused the Republican majority of being “crazies” who were the laughing stock of the country and world. After multiple rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy became the new House speaker.
With the recent debt crisis looming and the president out of the country, under the leadership of the new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Republicans passed legislation to solve the crisis. The Democratic-controlled Senate and President Biden had done nothing, with the polls showing Biden was blamed for the impasse. Weeks earlier, President Biden had said that he would not negotiate, that the bill would have to be a clean bill with only a debt increase. Biden, thinking that the Republicans could not pass such a bill, had chided McCarthy to pass one, and then maybe they would talk. The passage of this debt reduction bill brought the president to the negotiating table where McCarthy and Biden agreed on legislation to end the debt crisis. Biden had changed course and negotiated a deal with Speaker McCarthy.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.