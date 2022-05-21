The Cabell County Board of Education has voted to build the new Meadows Elementary School in a new location, potentially leaving a vacant school building at the doorstep of the city. Mayor Steve Williams tried to work with the board, and Skip Parsons tried to do his best for the people who voted for the levy, but in the end the present location came with obstacles that were too difficult to overcome. This is unfortunate. A beautiful new building at that location would have demonstrated to everyone visiting the city that this county values education.
What will become of the property? The worst case would be to leave a vacant building or to sell it to a buyer with good intentions but limited resources. It has happened many times. Peyton, Geneva-Kent and West Middle have all left neighborhoods diminished, and there are many others that were before my time.
A better option would be for the board of education to leave a vacant lot ready for development. I think that this was part of the levy expectations. However, the best purpose of that property may be to create a water feature that would mitigate some of the flooding that occasionally occurs around Fourpole Creek.
