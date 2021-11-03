I am tired of media persons who butcher the English language. Of particular note is a local radio personality whose vocabulary is basically limited to the words and phrases “excellent,” “so,” “anyway,” “so anyway” and “stopping by.” Almost every local TV newscast is filled with broadcasters beginning sentences with “well” and “now.” Sportscasters are not exempt from issues — “trickeration” is not a legitimate word!
These are not minor problems; they are subjects covered in the early years of grammar education. Media personnel should have at least a basic understanding of the English language and then be capable of using it correctly. Please invest in a thesaurus and consider taking a remedial English course. The ears and eyes of your public will thank you!
Sheryl White
Huntington
Sen. Manchin works against the future of West Virginia
The U.S. Congress is trying to pass a massive $3.5 trillion bill, the “Build Back Better Act,” which includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions contributing to warming the planet, less energy dependent on fossil fuels like petroleum, gas and coal, more on renewable resources like solar, wind and hydro power.
One senator at least is in the way. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Coal is king in our state, at least our myth. Yes, West Virginia electricity is still about 90% dependent on coal. However, roughly 14,000 of West Virginians work in coal, another 32,000 in oil and natural gas, only some 6.13% of the state’s work force (750,000). Most profits, by the way, exit the state.
We need to wean ourselves away from coal, oil and gas if we care about our children and grandchildren. The bill, and others, address the need to “re-tool” the workforce and keep our communities thriving. West Virginia, based on its physical geography and natural beauty, has great potential to flourish now and in the future, from capturing natural power from the wind and sun to tourism. Not to mention our unique culture, rural and urban, and our first-class universities. West Virginia is unique, easily recognizable among the 50 states of the union, nationally and worldwide.
Flexibility and diversity are the key to our future success. It requires our leaders to be open-minded, innovative and mindful of our future. Sadly, too many of our West Virginia leaders are more concerned with their own immediate political ambitions in Charleston and Washington, D.C. Sen. Joe Manchin is one of them.
Keep our great past, build on it and aim for the future. And that future is not coal, sorry. Change is always hard but inevitable.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
American citizens won’t miss their freedom until it’s gone
Are you ready? Government overreach. Runaway inflation. Fuel prices doubled. Open borders. Thousands of containers can’t be unloaded on the east and west coasts. Gas pipelines shut down. Small businesses closed. People won’t work. Free money. Oil pipelines closed.
For years people have been dying of starvation on the streets of North Korea. Is this what you want? Did you have a parent or a relative who fought or died in the military? Think about your country. For your freedom. For a free America. You won’t miss your freedom until it’s gone.
Wake up!
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Biden’s border policies favor Mexicans over Canadians
Another one of Joe Biden’s brilliant commands: He is opening the Canadian border, provided everyone who enters the United States from Canada can provide papers identifying them, a passport and prove they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
On the other hand, he is willing to look the other way while thousands cross U.S. borders from Mexico to the U.S. with no visa, green card or otherwise. No vaccination of any kind, no identification, no vaccination from COVID-19, no background, no going through processing centers — doing anything they want, and Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi say come on, the border is open. We will even give you the funds to live on without any obligation, free housing, hospitals, schools. You won’t have to work. Everything is free. Monthly checks, wow, what a deal.
I don’t know why we just don’t make Mexico another state. Oh, I forgot they are smarter than Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are.
K.L. Vance
South Point, Ohio