Medical debt is a problem that doesn’t get much attention — until it happens to you. When you’re faced with an unanticipated bill for thousands of dollars and the hospital demands immediate payment in full, how do you think that will affect your well-being, and where can you turn? Especially if your wages are garnished, your car is repossessed or your home is foreclosed on, because the hospital wants its money — now?
It’s a huge problem because Mountain Health Network effectively controls all health care in the Tri-State. Cabell Huntington Hospital, with more than $346 million in net assets, paid more than $3.3 million to a local law firm to sue patients for unpaid bills. St. Mary’s Medical Center, with more than $117 million in net assets, actually owns a local collection agency.
The West Virginia Legislature can help everyone in the state being victimized by medical debt by doing the following:
Require hospitals to provide free care to patients whose household income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level;
Require hospitals to offer payment plans that extend for at least two years, with monthly payments that don’t exceed 5% of a patient’s income;
Cap this maximum interest rate on medical debt at 1%;
Shield family members from the medical or nursing home debt of a spouse or family member;
Delay reporting medical debt to credit bureaus for one year after the patient is billed;
Prohibit home foreclosures due to unpaid medical debt; and
Require the West Virginia attorney general to vigorously enforce this law.
I have no faith that Gov. Justice, with his abysmal record of providing health care to his coal company employees, will care about this. It’s up to the Legislature to pay attention to and address something that affects virtually all West Virginians.
